Four words that will pique your interest in Sherwood Extreme: slow motion trick shots. Sherwood Extreme promises to deliver epic bullet-time and ridiculous co-op action in this free to play crossbow shooter from developer and publisher, CAGE Studios. I received early access to the game on Steam, and have been able to take it for a bit of a spin. While the game is still currently in Steam Early Access for PC and Mac (as of May 12, 2021), Sherwood Extreme is set to reach a full release later this year on PC, Mac, and Xbox consoles – sorry PlayStation fans! After getting my hands on the game for a little while now, what are my thoughts on it? Well…let’s talk about that!