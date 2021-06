The story of Rudolf Hess is one of the strangest things in Nazi history. With the disclosure of his arrival in Scotland the pieces of an extraordinary episode begin to fit together. From the beginning the wonder was that his disappearance was not represented as a simple flying accident. Instead the minds of the German people were confused with a remarkable story of this great figure in the Nazi hierarchy as the victim of hallucinations, a madman apparently in the habit of flying alone, and who flew once too often, either meeting with an accident or committing suicide.