Meet The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: A Coachbuilt Creation Unlike Any Other
The last time Rolls-Royce commissioned a bespoke one-off car, the $13 million Sweptail, the company was reportedly bombarded with requests from clients to build their own unique creations. Just days after announcing it would reopen its Coachbuild department, Rolls-Royce has just revealed its latest custom creation. And when we say custom, we really mean custom. Feast your eyes upon the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, a unique coachbuilt creation designed for three beyond lucky customers.carbuzz.com