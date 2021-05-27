Meet The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: A Coachbuilt Creation Unlike Any Other

For years, Barrett-Jackson has brought some of the world's rarest, most beautiful, and priciest cars to the auction lot. The auction house has facilitated the sale of celebrity cars, insane restomods with thousands of horsepower, and even the great Mr. Shelby's personal Cobra 427 Super Snake. While classic cars are generally those that fetch the most money, modern cars that could become classics attract a fair price too. The latest of these is an absolutely gorgeous example of the limited-run Ford GT, here finished in a spectacular Liquid Red Tri-Coat paint with a Dark Energy interior color scheme. We only have one word to describe it: wow.