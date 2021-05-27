Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Meet The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: A Coachbuilt Creation Unlike Any Other

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last time Rolls-Royce commissioned a bespoke one-off car, the $13 million Sweptail, the company was reportedly bombarded with requests from clients to build their own unique creations. Just days after announcing it would reopen its Coachbuild department, Rolls-Royce has just revealed its latest custom creation. And when we say custom, we really mean custom. Feast your eyes upon the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, a unique coachbuilt creation designed for three beyond lucky customers.

carbuzz.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Ghost#Rolls Royce Phantom#Design#Rear End#Luxury Cars#Custom Cars#Car Models#Used Cars#Classic Cars#Coachbuild#The Rolls Royce Boat Tail#Architecture Of Luxury#The Rolls Royce Phantom#The Phantom Drophead#A Rolls Royce#Christofle#The House Of Bovet#6 75 Liter Twin Turbo V12#Bespoke Commissions#Timepieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 21-Mile Liquid Red Ford GT Is One Of The Prettiest We've Ever Seen

For years, Barrett-Jackson has brought some of the world's rarest, most beautiful, and priciest cars to the auction lot. The auction house has facilitated the sale of celebrity cars, insane restomods with thousands of horsepower, and even the great Mr. Shelby's personal Cobra 427 Super Snake. While classic cars are generally those that fetch the most money, modern cars that could become classics attract a fair price too. The latest of these is an absolutely gorgeous example of the limited-run Ford GT, here finished in a spectacular Liquid Red Tri-Coat paint with a Dark Energy interior color scheme. We only have one word to describe it: wow.
Carsthesource.com

The Carters Reportedly Purchase $28 Million Rolls-Royce

If you are JAY-Z and Beyonce and have a spare $28 million hanging around what do you do? How about buying a car. The Carters have reportedly commissioned the world’s most expensive car. The new Rolls-Royce hasn’t been confirmed to belong to The Carters, however, the company did reveal the...
Businessmymodernmet.com

Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom

When Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa approached Rolls-Royce about creating a bespoke Phantom Oribe, he had a clear vision in mind. Rolls-Royce worked together with Hermès to execute his vision, bringing together the pinnacles of luxury in automobiles and fashion. Maezawa, who will be the first private citizen to fly to the moon, took inspiration from his art collection and his love for travel when making his request.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Phantom Seized By Authorities Over Crocodile Leather Interior

For many high-end luxury vehicles, the sky’s the limit when it comes to customization. Even so, it’s not uncommon for buyers to use a third-party shop to tailor a vehicle to their heart’s content. This Rolls-Royce Phantom was seized by Italian customs after it was revealed that some of the interior was upholstered with the leather of an endangered crocodile.
CarsTop Speed

Project Silent Shadow - The Top Secret Rolls-Royce EV Has Been Confirmed

It’s been a few months since we’ve discussed just what Rolls-Royce is going to do as it transitions into the future where electricity must replace fuel, and outside of concept cars like the 2011 Phantom Experiment Electric 102EX and the 2016 Rolls-Royce 103EX Vision 100, the company hasn’t shown us anything of substance. Now, however, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that it is, in fact, developing an EV, and the name is going to sound very familiar.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Rolls-Royce Drives Up Car Luxury With 'Boat Tail'

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which along with the wider luxury goods sector is recovering strongly from pandemic fallout, has launched a "Boat Tail" automobile -- tailor-made for just three ultra-wealthy clients. With a rear resembling a yacht deck and opening up for alfresco dining, the Boat Tail's opulent design features also...
Home & GardenCNET

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a custom stunner that's ready for a picnic

Back in 2017, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Sweptail, an incredibly huge Phantom-based one-off coupe with a completely custom coachbuilt body, the first of its kind from Rolls in the modern era. Right after the Sweptail was revealed, Rolls-Royce had a number of clients asking for custom vehicles of their own, leading the company to today announce that it's spinning off Coachbuild into a division of the brand. But three specific customers had very similar visions of what they wanted, and after four years of development, the new Boat Tail was born.
Economysimpleflying.com

Wow: Rolls-Royce Opens World’s Largest Indoor Engine Testbed

UK-based aerospace and defence giant Rolls-Royce has officially opened its new ‘Testbed 80’ facility. This structure makes up the “world’s largest and smartest indoor aerospace testbed,” and is situated in Derby. British politician Kwasi Kwarteng was among those present at the opening of the testbed, which carried out its first run on an engine earlier this year.
Buying Carsmelodyinter.com

Rolls-Royce introduces the “utterly unique”… Boat Tail

THIS Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail”, unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars yesterday, was made for a particular client. It is nearly 5.8m long, with its generosity of proportion and clarity of surface presenting a graceful and relaxed stance. The front profile is centred on a new treatment of Rolls-Royce’s iconic pantheon grille and lights. The grille becomes an integral part of the front end, “not an applique”.
BusinessBMW BLOG

Anders Warming is the New Rolls-Royce Director of Design

Rolls-Royce just announced a new head of design, a man who already worked for the BMW Group for may years, Anders Warming. We recently spoke to Warming on the BMWBLOG Podcast (shameless plug!) and he was working on many interesting independent projects for his own design company. Now, he’s going to be the one to lead Rolls-Royce design into the next chapter of the automobile.
CarsTelegraph

Why Baby Bugatti is the finest luxury toy ever made

The first time a Bugatti Type 35 came to Brooklands racing circuit in Surrey it caused quite a stir. That was Easter 1925 when Royal Naval Lieutenant Glen Kidston arrived in the state-of-the-art Grand Prix racer he had bought from the Bugatti factory at Molsheim in France and driven back to his London home. Today “my” Bugatti Type 35 is attracting plenty of attention too. It feels more like being in charge of a Labrador pup, such is the amount of “oohing”, “ahhing” and iPhone snapping going on.
Businessnewsverses.com

Rolls-Royce launches the ‘most bold’ automobile it is ever created

Rolls-Royce Motor Automobiles on Thursday unveiled the Boat Tail, a luxurious car mannequin it has dubbed “probably the most bold motor automobile ever created.”. The Boat Tail is a four-seat automobile, measuring virtually 5.eight meters (19 ft) lengthy, with the rear of the car formed like a yacht deck. Solely three will probably be made, and the value of the automobile just isn’t being publicized.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Manhart's Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Trying To Be A Rolls-Royce

Manhart has a reputation for making some of Germany's finest cars even better. Recently, the tuner spiced up the BMW M2 CS and cranked the M3 and M4 up to 611 horsepower. Now, the outfit has upgraded the Volkswagen Golf GTI with some sporty visual enhancements and a massive power boost to create the ultimate hot hatchback: meet the Manhart Golf GTI 290.
CarsCarscoops

Rolls-Royce’s First EV To Be Called The Silent Shadow

Bentley is transitioning into an EV-only brand, but they’re not the only ultra-luxury automaker embracing electrification. Rolls-Royce has been exploring electric vehicles for years and Automotive News is reporting CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös used an appearance on Bloomberg TV to reveal their first electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow.
Musicava360.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail #Shorts

The exterior of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is swathed in a rich and complex tone of the client’s favourite colour – blue. The hue, with an overt nautical connotation, is subtle when in shadows but in sunlight, embedded metallic and crystal flakes bring a vibrant and energetic aura to the finish. To ensure the smoothest possible application when rendering the exterior, a finger was run over the definitive body line before the paint had fully dried to soften its edges. The wheels are finished in bright blue, highly polished and clear coated to add to Boat Tail’s celebratory character.
Economysportscardigest.com

Exploring Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding: The Legacy & Future

Coachbuilding is the art and science of producing bespoke bodywork installed on a pre-assembled chassis with the art as timeless as the motor car itself. Mass production has practically extinguished the practice; however, coachbuilding lives on with Rolls-Royce at the forefront of its rejuvenation. With greater than a century of...
Golfmanofmany.com

MANHART Golf GTI 290 Adds Power and a Rolls Royce Ceiling

While the latest 8th generation of the infamous Golf GTI is yet to hit Australian shores, that hasn’t stopped MANHART from fettering with the performance of the hot hatch bench-mark. The brand has worked its magic on the rather contentious new model, adding visual adjustments to the “extravagant” front end and further enhancing the interior and engine performance. Last but not least, there’s a Rolls-Royce like ‘Starry Sky’ illumination in the headliner.