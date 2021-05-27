Cancel
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Swears By This Body Oil—And It's on Sale

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Christine Chiu has a packed schedule, but what else would you expect from one of the wildly wealthy stars of Netflix's Bling Empire? On the reality series about a group of Asian and Asian American friends living their best lives, Chiu brings the glitz and glamour…and some drama. But that's just the surface of who she is.

