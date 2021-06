I am happy to say that Val and Derek Buckley are home and recuperating. Although they are making progress every day, thoughts and prayers are still in order. On Monday, the Zoning Board of Appeals upheld a permit for a slaughter house on Tranquility Lane. A number of restrictions were added to the approval. I remained concerned about this. The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection has yet to allow the enterprise to go forward. This process highlights some changes which I believe we need to make in our Zoning Regulations and possibly Farming Ordinances. I have begun to discuss this with our Planning and Zoning Commission.