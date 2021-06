Actor Joe Lara- the star of the famous adventure movie ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ has passed away in a plane crash in Tennessee. The 58-year-old was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into a lake this weekend. TMZ reported that the private jet, said to be a Cessna 501 took off on Saturday (local time) from Smyrna Airport, just outside of Nashville, and was reportedly headed toward Palm Beach, but somehow plunged into Percy Priest Lake not too long after takeoff.