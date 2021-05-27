MINNESOTA STARWATCH: June's big events - sun's eclipse, solstice, supermoons,

Early risers are in for a rare treat this summer: Up from the horizon in the wee hours of Thursday, June 10, the sun that rises won’t be an orb, but a smoldering crescent. Unfortunately, not all will be able to witness this sunrise eclipse. Only early birds in the northeastern US and eastern Canada will get a peep of the phenomenon. If you’re in New York City, maximum eclipse will happen just eight minutes after sunrise, at 5:32 a.m, with 73 percent of the sun covered by the moon. Those in Toronto can afford eight more minutes of sleep. Maximum eclipse will happen there five minutes after sunrise, at 5:40 a.m., with 80 percent of the sun obscured.