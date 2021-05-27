Cancel
MINNESOTA STARWATCH: June's big events - sun's eclipse, solstice, supermoons,

By Deane Morrison University of Minnesota
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune has three big events in store for us: the summer solstice, the last of 2021’s three supermoons, and a partial eclipse of the sun. First up is the solar eclipse, which will be in progress at sunrise on the 10th. Here are the times when the eclipse will be at its maximum in towns in the four corners of Minnesota, along with the percent of the sun’s face that will be covered at that moment: Pipestone, 5:45 a.m., 1.1 percent; Hallock, 5:31 a.m., 28.5 percent; Grand Marais, 5:07 a.m., 63 percent; and Winona, 5:31 a.m., 13.4 percent.

