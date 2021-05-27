Experts' picks: Can Devin Haney pass the test against the experienced Jorge Linares?
WBC lightweight world titlist Devin Haney defends his belt against Jorge Linares on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET). Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), 22, of San Francisco, California, is the younger, hungrier fighter. He won the WBC interim belt against Zaur Abdullaev in September 2019, but was then elevated to full champion when the organization named Vasiliy Lomachenko as its "franchise" champion. Haney has defended the belt twice with unanimous decision victories against Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa, but doesn't yet have a signature victory in his record. A win over Linares could be the next step to show that he belongs in the conversation with the top 135 pounders in the division.www.espn.com