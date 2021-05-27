Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts' picks: Can Devin Haney pass the test against the experienced Jorge Linares?

By Andres Ferrari
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBC lightweight world titlist Devin Haney defends his belt against Jorge Linares on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET). Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), 22, of San Francisco, California, is the younger, hungrier fighter. He won the WBC interim belt against Zaur Abdullaev in September 2019, but was then elevated to full champion when the organization named Vasiliy Lomachenko as its "franchise" champion. Haney has defended the belt twice with unanimous decision victories against Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa, but doesn't yet have a signature victory in his record. A win over Linares could be the next step to show that he belongs in the conversation with the top 135 pounders in the division.

www.espn.com
Haney: "Linares is my best opponent to date... the so-called top guys wont fight me"

WBC [regular] lightweight champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) is facing former three-division title holder Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on May 29th. In a press release, Haney told boxing writer Steve Kim that he has been training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at the SNAC facility in San Carlos, California. Haney said to Kim, “Linares has been at the top level as far as I can remember. He’s by far the best opponent up to date. I was happy that this was a fight that the boxing fans would appreciate. I’ve been calling for the top guys, the so-called top guys, and none of them is quick to jump in the ring with me. I mean you name them, and I’ve called them out, and none of them wanted to fight me. If you claim that I haven’t fought anybody it’s because they won’t fight me. Right now, we can’t jump ahead, the main focus is Jorge Linares.”
A few words with Devin Haney

WBC [regular] lightweight Champion, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney (25-0, 18 KOs), is scheduled to battle former three-division world champion, Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), on Saturday May 29th at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The event will air live worldwide on DAZN. Haney, who is entering the last week of training camp, talks about his matchup with Linares, what a win will do for his career, fighting at home, and more.
Haney vs. Linares betting odds, preview, and pick

Devin Haney (25-0) will put his lightweight title and undefeated record on the line against Jorge Linares (47-5) on Saturday, May 29. Here is a preview and pick ahead of this intriguing crossroads clash. Haney seeks legitimacy. “The Dream” is taking a step up in this fight. It is the...
Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares Odds & Prediction: Champ Heavily Favored

The lightweight division in boxing is in a great place with some big names such as Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and WBC champion Devin Haney. With Lopez upsetting Vasyl Lomachenko in October, he now holds three of the four major world titles in that division while Haney holds the fourth, which he defends against Jorge Linares on May 29.
Devin Haney: The Jorge Linares fight will show I’m elite

Devin Haney believes his WBC World Lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares will be a firefight – and he’s relishing that prospect as they clash at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 29, live worldwide on DAZN. Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts...
All You Need To Know About Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares on DAZN, May 29th

Tickets: https://mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/haney-vs-linares.html. Devin Haney checks all the boxes to be a star in the sport of boxing. Haney is young, 22-years-old, surrounded by celebs from Floyd Mayweather to rappers such as Lil Dirk and Kevin Gates walking him to the ring for his fights, and was one of the first fighters [along with a fighter who is no longer with us, Omar Henry,] who took to the internet to find fans across the world not just in the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Nevada, in which Haney split residences at an early age.
Linares: I think Haney will run all night

Former three-weight world king Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) has warned WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) that he is stepping up to a whole new level on Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN. “A fight with me...
Devin Haney Looks To End Jorge Linares’ Incredible Matchroom Monopoly

Devin Haney defends his WBC Light Welterweight title against veteran Jorge Linares on Saturday night, with the Las Vegas man looking to end the Venezuelan’s dominance over Matchroom fighters. Linares’ two wins over Manchester’s Anthony Crolla were sandwiched between victories over Kevin Mitchell and Luke Campbell, with Haney the Betfred...
Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares WBC World Light Title Fight is Fan Favorite

Devin Haney looks to defend the WBC lightweight title for the third time against former three-division champion Jorge Linares on Saturday, May 29, 7pm ET from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Haney”s (25-0, 18 KOs) successfully defended the WBC belt with lopsided decision wins over Alfredo Santiago in November 2019 and most recently, Yuriorkis Gamboa in November. While it isn’t fellow lightweight stars Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis or Teofimo Lopez, “The Dream” understands that Linares is by far the biggest name on his resume.
Matchroom on DAZN: Haney vs. Linares Picks

WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (c) (25-0) vs. Jorge Linares (47-5) Luke Irwin: Linares might not be quite what he was, but that Loma fight wasn’t that long ago. He’s still a problem. Linares is going to give Haney all he can handle and keep him on his toes, but Haney is just too young, too fast, and too athletic. Haney via UD.
Haney dominates early, then survives late Linares rally

Devin Haney W12 Jorge Linares... Devin Haney defeated Jorge Linares in Las Vegas but experienced some very tense championship rounds on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Haney won nearly all of the early rounds, but was wobbled by Linares just as round ten ended. A rattled Haney was largely in survival mode for the last two rounds, but he survived the toughest test of his career and got a well-deserved win. Punchstats had Haney outlanding the former three-division titleholder 215 punches to 116. Official scores were a surprisingly close 116-112 (twice) and 115-113. With the uncontroversial win over a battle-tested top contender, Haney retains his WBC secondary lightweight championship. source: dazn.
Ryan Garcia & De La Hoya react to Devin Haney’s win over Jorge Linares

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia had mixed reactions to WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney’s 12 round unanimous decision win over the experienced warhorse Jorge Linares last Saturday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The unbeaten lightweight contender Ryan...
Teofimo Lopez Sr: Sulaiman said Franchise belt the most prestigious WBC strap

By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez Sr still insists that his son Teofimo Jr is the undisputed lightweight champion despite the boxing public viewing him as merely a three-belt unified champ due to him holding the giveaway WBC Franchise strap rather than the true belt. Many of the fans view the Franchise title as a “fake belt” given to champions that want to duck their opposition.
Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: TV channel, live stream, date & fight time

Devin Haney will attempt to defend his WBC lightweight title and perfect professional boxing record on Saturday night against seasoned veteran Jorge Linares, who has more than double the fights of experience as the current title holder. Linares has accused his younger opponent of overlooking him with potentially larger paydays...
Haney and Linares make weight

Devin Haney and Jorge Linares are ready for tonight's DAZN main event in Haney's hometown of Las Vegas. Haney weighed in at 135 pounds even for his WBC regular title defense, while the Venezuelan former three division champ Linares sacled in at 134.