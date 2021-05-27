Notre Dame Football: JOK projected to start for the Cleveland Browns
The Notre Dame Football team is losing a leader on defense in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but the Cleveland Browns are certainly getting a good one. During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Notre Dame Football program was well-represented, as nine players came off the board, making the Irish the most-drafted program in history. Expecting to be a top pick in the draft, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah saw himself fall outside of the first round after a heart issue was diagnosed during the draft process.slapthesign.com