Carlsbad, CA

Staff Scientist, Clinical (Remote) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA

 14 days ago

Prepare training materials and conduct technical trainings for the clinical trial sites, and design experiments required to support clinical studies. From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 27 May 2021 09:51:56 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs.

Carlsbad, CA
ScienceEurekAlert

Gladstone scientist working in the lab (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Electronicsaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Novel Flow Cytometer With Imaging Capability

Invitrogen Attune Cytpix Flow Cytometer Enables Researchers and Cell Therapy Developers to Collect Fluorescent Data and High Resolution Images. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of the Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer, an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer that combines acoustic focusing flow cytometry technology with a high-speed camera. The Attune CytPix allows users to collect high-performance fluorescent flow cytometry data from cells while simultaneously capturing high resolution brightfield images, allowing users to match images with their flow cytometry data to better understand the morphology and quality of the cells.
Economyaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Newomics Develop New Approaches To LC-MS Analysis Of Native Protein Complexes

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Newomics a commercial-stage biotechnology company, are collaborating to develop a novel native liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC−MS) platform to support various LC−MS applications. This agreement utilizes Newomics’ experience in creating innovative and integrative platforms and solutions for precision medicine and Thermo Fisher’s cutting-edge LC-MS systems to improve the throughput and robustness of microflow LC-MS in proteomics and biopharmaceutical applications.
Industrybostonnews.net

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2021 Future Innovation Strategies and Top Competitors are: Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Signs Comarketing, Research Agreements for Mass Spec Applications

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific on Monday announced two comarketing agreements and a research collaboration involving its mass spectrometry, sample preparation, and analysis software technologies. Under a comarketing agreement with Berkeley, California-based Newomics, the companies will combine Thermo Fisher's LC-MS systems with the Newomics Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization, or MnESI,...
Businessaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Agreement With Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd To Accelerate Therapeutic Development Through Cutting-Edge Protein Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (AES), specialists in protein imaging technologies, announced an agreement to combine essential protein separation techniques with mass spectrometry (MS) to advance therapeutic protein development through streamlined characterization. Together, the companies will promote Thermo Fisher’s expertise as...
Industrybostonnews.net

Media for Stem Cell Market Overall Study Report 2021-2027 | Top Players Miltenyi Biotech, Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC, Stemgent, StemCell Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Latest Market Research Study on "Global Media for Stem Cell Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cell Line (Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs), Hemopoeitic Stem Cells (HSCs), Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Neural Stem Cells (NSCs), Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)); Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Others); End User (Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Cell banks and Tissue Banks, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Others)".The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Media for Stem Cell market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

NGS-based RNA-seq market is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn with a CAGR of 19.3% Till 2027 with Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Latest Update 2020: Cold Centrifuge Market 2020 by following top Manufacturers: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Eppendorf, Harvard Bioscience, etc.

Global Cold Centrifuge Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Cold Centrifuge Industry.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna, Thermo Fisher ink deal to make COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc. said late Tuesday it has hammered out an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the manufacturing, labeling and packing of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a Thermo Fisher plant in North Carolina. The agreement aims "to leverage manufacturing capacity to continue to drive global supply of vaccines," the company said. The production of "hundreds of millions" of doses of the vaccine will start in the third quarter, Moderna said. "Thermo Fisher has been a critical partner in supplying raw materials for our COVID-19 vaccine and we are now pleased to further expand our relationship as an important manufacturing partner as well," Moderna executive Juan Andres said in a statement. "The addition of Thermo Fisher to our network will support our efforts to scale up our manufacturing ability." Shares of Moderna were flat in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%. Thermo Fisher's shares rose 0.7% after ending the session 4.8% lower.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Ion-Exchange Chromatography Columns Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2025 with demanding Key Players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters, Metrohm Ag, Tosoh, Shimadzu, and More…

Ion-Exchange Chromatography Columns Market 2020-2025. The report provides the past as well as present growth parameters of the global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Columns Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Columns market throughout the forecast period 2020-2025.
Healthaithority.com

PathAI And Genentech Present On AI-Powered Pathologic Response Assessment In NSCLC At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology Virtual Scientific Program 2021

Application of PathAI’s machine learning (ML) models to data from the Genentech-sponsored LCMC3 trial showed that model calculations of pathologic response (PathR) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were robust and suggest that these models have the potential to support pathologists assessing PathR in clinical trials and in practice. PathAI,...