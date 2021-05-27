Staff Scientist, Clinical (Remote) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA

Moderna Inc. said late Tuesday it has hammered out an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the manufacturing, labeling and packing of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a Thermo Fisher plant in North Carolina. The agreement aims "to leverage manufacturing capacity to continue to drive global supply of vaccines," the company said. The production of "hundreds of millions" of doses of the vaccine will start in the third quarter, Moderna said. "Thermo Fisher has been a critical partner in supplying raw materials for our COVID-19 vaccine and we are now pleased to further expand our relationship as an important manufacturing partner as well," Moderna executive Juan Andres said in a statement. "The addition of Thermo Fisher to our network will support our efforts to scale up our manufacturing ability." Shares of Moderna were flat in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%. Thermo Fisher's shares rose 0.7% after ending the session 4.8% lower.