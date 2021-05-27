Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, CA

Facilities Specialist I/Scheduling & Planning – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA

By sandiegobiotech
sdbn.org
 14 days ago

Maintain integrity of PM program – PM forecast, PM tasks/checklists, trigger, frequency, compliance, schedule, backlog, etc. Extensive walking may be required. From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 27 May 2021 09:51:56 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs.

sdbn.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Facilities Specialist#Planning#Pm Program#Thu#Extensive Walking#Pm Tasks Checklists#Maintain Integrity#Frequency#Backlog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Carlsbad, CAthevistapress.com

Carlsbad Senior Center Age-Friendly Carlsbad Draft Action Plan Workshop

Register now! Age-Friendly Carlsbad DRAFT Action Plan Workshop on Zoom Thursday, June 3, 2-3 p.m. Age-Friendly Carlsbad workshop on ZoomThursday, June 3, 2 – 3 p.m. You’re invited to an Age-Friendly Carlsbad virtual community workshop on June 3! Join city staff and partners from Circulate San Diego for the fourth installment of the interactive Age-Friendly Carlsbad workshop series, where you can share your ideas on how to enhance the quality of life for Carlsbad residents of all ages and abilities.
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Pooled Sample SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Thermo Fisher Scientific's TaqPath COVID-19 Pooling Kit. The kit is designed to detect the ORF1ab, N, and S genes of SARS-CoV-2 in pooled samples containing up to five individual nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, anterior nasal, or mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens collected by healthcare providers. It runs on Thermo Fisher's Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 RT-PCR instrument and may be used by any lab that is CLIA-certified to perform high-complexity tests.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2021 Future Innovation Strategies and Top Competitors are: Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.
Industryatlantanews.net

Media for Stem Cell Market Overall Study Report 2021-2027 | Top Players Miltenyi Biotech, Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC, Stemgent, StemCell Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Latest Market Research Study on "Global Media for Stem Cell Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cell Line (Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs), Hemopoeitic Stem Cells (HSCs), Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Neural Stem Cells (NSCs), Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)); Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Others); End User (Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Cell banks and Tissue Banks, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Others)".The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Media for Stem Cell market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.
Businessthedallasnews.net

NGS-based RNA-seq market is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn with a CAGR of 19.3% Till 2027 with Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Signs Comarketing, Research Agreements for Mass Spec Applications

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific on Monday announced two comarketing agreements and a research collaboration involving its mass spectrometry, sample preparation, and analysis software technologies. Under a comarketing agreement with Berkeley, California-based Newomics, the companies will combine Thermo Fisher's LC-MS systems with the Newomics Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization, or MnESI,...