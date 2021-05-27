Here’s the Trick to Wearing Sunglasses Without Smudging Your Makeup
It happens every single summer: You pour time and energy into a makeup look for a day out and about. Then the second you step out the front door, the searing sunlight glares directly into your eyes. You pop on a beloved pair of shades, and—shit—the makeup's already transferring. After a few hours, you're lucky to have any makeup left around your nose. Thank our lucky stars, Toronto-based makeup artist Janine Holmes has developed a safeguard against this and shared her entire process on TikTok.www.glamour.com