Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford Rises as RBC Boosts Price Target to Highest on Wall Street

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord (F) - Get Report shares traded higher on Thursday after the car company looking to take on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report in electrifying its fleet sooner rather than later received an upgrade from analysts at RBC Capital, who believe the stock is “still not overly expensive.”. Shares of...

www.thestreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Electric Vehicle#Rbc Capital#Ford Shares#Stock Trading#Financial Shares#Ford Rises#Tsla#Rbc Capital#Bev#Real Money#Amzn#Cnbc#Gmc#Mustang Mach E#Barra#Ford Executives#Report Shares#Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Economymodernreaders.com

$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. General Motors posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Panostaja earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Panostaja will report latest earnings on June 3. Analysts expect Panostaja will report losses per share of €0.041. Watch Panostaja stock price move in real-time ahead here. On June 3, Panostaja will release figures for Q2. 1 analyst is estimating losses of €0.041 per share as opposed to losses of...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

F5 Falls as Goldman Is Only Wall Street Firm to Rate the Stock Sell

Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV) - Get Report dropped Tuesday after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral on concern that the network-systems' provider's software business could disappoint. With the downgrade, Goldman is now the only firm with a sell recommendation on the Seattle company, according...
Stockspulse2.com

XPO Stock Price: $173 Target By BofA Securities

The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target increase from $156 to $173 by BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target increase from $156 to $173 by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Ariel Rosa is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma stock edges up after BofA analyst backs away from bearish stance, boosts price target

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. edged up 0.1% in afternoon trading, after BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle backed away from his bearish stance on the household products retailer on the belief that profit stays higher for longer in the wake of "very strong" fiscal first-quarter results. Nagle raised his rating to neutral from underperform, while lifting his price target to $180 from $100, or to 6.0% above current levels from 41.1% below. "Home furnishings demand remains strong and is evident in [BofA] aggregated credit and debit card data, very strong high end home turnover (a plus for [Williams-Sonoma]), long buying cycles for furniture purchase related to housing and recent BofA spending surveys," Nagle wrote in a note to clients. He said he still sees risk of long-term pressure on margins as a result of promotions and advertising, which is among the reasons he isn't bullish on the stock. Williams-Sonoma shares have soared 66.7% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has climbed 47.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
EconomyBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Advance Auto Parts's earnings

Advance Auto Parts will present Q1 figures on June 2. Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts will be reporting earnings per share of $3.05. Go here to watch Advance Auto Parts stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On June 2, Advance Auto Parts releases figures for Q1. 23...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

EV Market Heats Up: Who Are Tesla's Biggest Competitors?

Tesla may have reaped the benefits of bitcoin investments and a soaring stock price in 2020, but the future may not be so kind as competitors close in. Facing new domestic challengers in China and old automotive manufacturers with new EV interests in North America and Europe, Tesla’s future is anything but certain.
StocksUnion Leader

Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

NEW YORK — Stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Ford (F) to Outperform

(Updated - May 27, 2021 4:09 AM EDT)RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Sector Perform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Economyelectrive.com

Ford boosts e-mobility investments by $8 billion

Ford announced in an online presentation for investors that it is increasing its investment in electric mobility to more than 30 billion US dollars by 2025. This is eight billion dollars more than previously planned. The US carmaker also mentioned further product plans. Ford has detailed the acceleration of its...
EconomyCNBC

RBC upgrades Ford on its new electric vehicle strategy, sees shares rallying 22%

Ford's updated business strategy should bring investors off the sidelines as the company's electric-vehicle future becomes more clear, according to RBC Capital Markets. The Detroit automaker unveiled a new turnaround plan at an investor day on Wednesday calling for more than $30 billion in investments in electric vehicles through 2025 and targets 40% of its sales as electric by 2030. The company also recently started accepting reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning.
Economyautofinancenews.net

Ford boosts electric-vehicle spending to $30B by 2025

Ford Motor Co. shares reached a five-year high after the automaker said it’s boosting spending on electric vehicles by at least 36% to $30 billion over the next four years and said that by the decade’s end, four out of 10 models it sells will be battery-powered. The investment includes...
Businessgreentechlead.com

Ford Motor outlines plans to boost spending on EV

Ford Motor outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third and said it aims to have 40 percent of its global volume be all electric by 2030. Under a plan dubbed “Ford+” meant to have investors value it more like a technology company, the...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Ford EV promise boosts stock to highest in nearly five years

Shares of Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday closed at their highest since July 2016 after the car maker vowed to make sales of electric vehicles 40% of its global sales by 2030 and invest an additional $8 billion through 2025 in developing them, bringing its total to about $20 billion. Ford shares jumped nearly 9%, its biggest one-day percent increase since June 5, 2020, when they rose 11.72%. Wednesday's rally also snapped a two-day losing streak.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

ZScaler's Results Spark Price Target Boosts From Analysts

ZScaler (ZS) - Get Report was climbing Wednesday after posting stronger-than expected third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, which prompted several analysts to upgrade the cybersecurity software provider. Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company were rising nearly 11% to $191.22 Wednesday in premarket trading. ZScaler posted a loss of 43...