Outbreak: Endless Nightmares arrives on Linux in the latest update

This week, Jamie Harris tries King Of Seas, An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs, Capcom Arcade Stadium and Outbreak: Endless Nightmares. Japanese gaming giant Capcom has a slew of classics dating back to the Eighties and given a recent surge in nostalgia gaming, now is the right time to re-release them. Beautifully restored for today’s consoles, players can get some 32 games, including big names such as Street Fighter II and Dynasty Wars. Most are fighting games or shooters, while others you probably will have never heard of. The base game is free with 1943 – The Battle Of Midway included, while the rest are sold in three different packs. The entire package is £32.99, making each game just over a £1 each. You can slow down titles, rewind and save progress. No multiplayer online seems like a missed opportunity, with only local co-op available, though each game does have online leaderboard rankings.