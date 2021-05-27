Cancel
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares arrives on Linux in the latest update

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutbreak: Endless Nightmares from solo developer Dead Drop Studios has arrived on Linux as of the latest update. The newest game in the Outbreak series, one that takes inspiration from classic Resident Evil games and other similar horror adventures. Dead Drop Studios try to put their own spin on it, while remaining thoroughly inspired by older games.

