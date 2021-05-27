Browns Park improvements to be completed this summer; Balfour Park expansion planned

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — This first of its kind in Spokane County, We Play indoor playground is coming to the Spokane Valley Mall this summer. The playground will be two levels will ball-blasters, slides, trampoline, zipline, and eight obstacle course. There will also be a Lego area and crayon wall to draw on. According to a press release from WePlay, kids can race each other through the course to see who is the fastest. It is made for kids from 2-years-old to 12-years-old.