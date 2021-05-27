Browns Park improvements to be completed this summer; Balfour Park expansion planned
Improvements are coming to Spokane Valley parks this summer as the city continues the park development plan contained in the Parks Master Plan. Browns Park, an 8-acre piece of land at the corner of Pines Road and 32nd Avenue, is in the final phase of its development, which started in 2015. Earlier phases increased the number of sand volleyball courts and added a basketball court, splash pad, a large picnic shelter, a walking path and restrooms. Another addition has been a skate dot, a small area with some skate park features.www.spokesman.com