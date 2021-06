When you can’t read an eye chart well, your sight is impaired. When you can’t read it at all, you are blind. When you can’t see the disproportional number of Black men killed by the police, the extraordinary discrepancy of Blacks in prison, the numbers of Blacks arrested for possession of cannabis compared to the white population, it should indicate that you are prejudiced. When the facts are so blatantly obvious, we are blind to our own biases.