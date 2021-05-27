Cancel
Why Athleisure Stocks Won't Tank as the Economy Reopens

By Veronika Bondarenko
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the pandemic, the future of retail apparel has been a source of constant debate. Can the athleisure explosion seen throughout 2020 as so many people worked from home continue? Or will shoppers finally tire of stretchy clothing and start buying more formal dresswear en masse, especially as workers begin to return to the office?

www.thestreet.com
MarketsStreet.Com

AMC Surges: Here's What's Behind the Latest Rally in the Meme Stock

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares were surging on Tuesday after the company said that it sold "8.5 million AMC shares at a price of about $27.12 each." The movie-theatre chain's CEO Adan Aron took to Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and said that AMC is going to play on offense.
MarketsValueWalk

Why Gold Could Soar As Spending Ramps Up

Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended May 31, 2021. This is the second part of a series devoted to notes of Graham’s lectures between September 1946 and February 1947 at the New York Institute of Finance. The series of lectures was titled Current Problems in Security Analysis, and it gives a great insight into Graham’s process and investing mentality with a focus on his Read More.
BusinessZacks.com

Buy Beaten-Down Lululemon Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

LULU - Free Report) ahead of its first quarter FY21 earnings release to help investors decide if they should consider buying the slumping athleisure stock. Wall Street has seemingly shaken off the inflation worries for the moment, with the Nasdaq trading above its 50-day moving average and the S&P 500 back within touching distance of its records. Clearly, investors need to stay vigilant about rising prices and what the Fed might do in response. But even if rates rise, yields could remain historically low, which likely extends TINA investing.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma stock edges up after BofA analyst backs away from bearish stance, boosts price target

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. edged up 0.1% in afternoon trading, after BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle backed away from his bearish stance on the household products retailer on the belief that profit stays higher for longer in the wake of "very strong" fiscal first-quarter results. Nagle raised his rating to neutral from underperform, while lifting his price target to $180 from $100, or to 6.0% above current levels from 41.1% below. "Home furnishings demand remains strong and is evident in [BofA] aggregated credit and debit card data, very strong high end home turnover (a plus for [Williams-Sonoma]), long buying cycles for furniture purchase related to housing and recent BofA spending surveys," Nagle wrote in a note to clients. He said he still sees risk of long-term pressure on margins as a result of promotions and advertising, which is among the reasons he isn't bullish on the stock. Williams-Sonoma shares have soared 66.7% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has climbed 47.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Summer Reopening Stocks to Watch

Some of the stocks to watch for summer 2021 include Airbnb ( (ABNB) - Get Report), Disney ( (DIS) - Get Report), Camping World ( (CWH) - Get Report), Royal Caribbean ( (RCL) - Get Report), and Thor Industries ( (THO) - Get Report). "This (Airbnb) is a fabulous way...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Will Leave Dogecoin in the Dirt

If you feel like you're missing out on the cryptocurrency craze that drove Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) to dizzying heights recently, you're not alone. Investors who held the cryptocurrency in their wallets for the 12-month period that ended May 6 saw the value of each token rocket 24,600% higher. Elon Musk's endorsements...
StocksMoney Morning

Why Sundial Stock Won't Hit Its Old Highs Again

Investors who bought Sundial Growth stock in February are looking for any bit of positive news from the company's Q1 2021 earnings report in hopes of recouping their massive losses. As of this writing, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock is trading for $0.72, a loss of 75% from the...
EconomyMoney Morning

Why Airline Stocks Won't Be Flying Higher Anytime Soon

Airline stocks have had an impressive run over the last year, but as the vaccinations spread and restrictions drop, investors are wondering why these stocks aren't ratcheting higher anymore. Triple-digit gains for year-ago levels are the norm for most of the industry. Thanks to the pandemic, airline traffic dropped dramatically...
StocksInvestorPlace

Crypto Rumors Could Bump Palantir Stock but Won’t Help Its Fundamentals

The meme stock rally is in full force right now, and as investors in Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock have seen, retail investor support is everything. Since the company’s retail investor-fueled rally earlier this year, PLTR stock has lacked the heavy retail buying that brought this stock to a peak of $45.00 per share.
StocksZacks.com

"Meme Stocks" Take Some Air Out of Trading Day

On most top market indexes today, a promising opening to start the holiday-shortened week gave way to trepidation, and mixed results rang in the close. The Dow managed to keep a four-day winning streak intact, +0.14%, while the S&P 500 gave up 0.05% on the day and the Nasdaq was -0.09%. The Russell 2000 once again took initiative and won the trading day, +1.14%, for its third upward close in the past four sessions.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises As Chevron, Goldman Lead; Here's Why Oil Stocks Are Surging

Stocks were mixed midday Tuesday after paring gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up but the Nasdaq composite down mildly. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 edged up nearly 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained nearly 0.7%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Meme Traders, Right Now, the World Is Your Oyster

If you are a meme trader, is the world your oyster?. AMC Entertainment's (AMC) chief executive Adam Aron, for one, is a man with an oyster. He can grow into his market cap and refinance his debt, and the next thing you know he has a real growth company. What's...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks for Beginning Investors

After you've paid your bills, contributed to your retirement fund, and set aside an emergency savings fund sufficient to cover several months' worth of your household expenses, you may find you still have some funds available. That could be a great time to consider investing in the stock market. At...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
Stocksinvezz.com

Even notable economist Mohamed El-Erian is weighing in on AMC stock

Economist Mohamed El-Erian sees a smart element to the AMC phenomenon. Ranjan Roy says AMC CEO has gone all-in on to the WallStreetBets community. AMC shares jumped more than 20% in the stock market on Tuesday morning. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) jumped more than 20% in the stock...