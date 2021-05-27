Post COVID-19 : BON HOTELS reiterates commitment to standard to boost economy -NigPilot

Fam Syst Health. 2021 Mar;39(1):101-111. doi: 10.1037/fsh0000594. INTRODUCTION: The fourth sudden acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus, COVID-19, emerged in late 2019, leading to the most devastating pandemic since the Spanish influenza (H1N1) of 1918, which seized 50 million lives worldwide (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/1918-pandemic-h1n1.html). Elected officials must make critical system-level decisions for stymieing the spread of the virus. Businesspersons must make personnel, financial, and operational decisions to minimize transmission while preserving their business’s vitality. Members of the public must make personal decisions about personal protective equipment and changing social, recreational, occupational, and spiritual behavior to protect themselves and others. The scientific community can shift how they illustrate the virus’s behavior to the public in an appropriate and understandable way so that the public can make informed decisions. This article suggests the use of a single-case design and logarithmic analyses to improve the current methodologies for COVID-19 analysis and illustration.