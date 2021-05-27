Nigerians react to viral video of Senator Remi Tinubu allegedly calling a woman a thug
Nigerians are currently reacting to the viral video of Senator Remi Tinubu in a heated exchange with a woman who she allegedly described as a thug. The woman is said to have been denied access into the venue of the public hearing of the National Assembly’s constitution review in Lagos and this infuriated her as well as some others. Mrs. Tinubu was also at the venue allegedly called her a Thug and refused to apologize when she was asked to do so. Read here. Many Nigerians on social media have condemned the action of the former first lady of Lagos state. See their reactions posted on social media below.melodyinter.com