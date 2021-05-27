Cancel
FIFA

Fecofa to decide on further appeal against Gabonese footballer accused of claiming that he was born in 1990 while his mother allegedly died in 1986

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DR Congo Football Federation (Fecofa) has said that it will be discussing a further appeal against Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) dismissal of its claim of Gabonese footballer, Guelor Kanga committing identity fraud. While official documents said the Red Star Belgrade footballer is 30 years old and was born in Oyem, Gabon, on September 1, 1990, Fecofa is disputing the claim by alleging that Kanga’s mother died in their country in 1986, and that he was born in Kinshasa in 1985. The attacking midfielder who has been playing in Europe for about a decade now, is being accused of not only taking more than five years off his actual age but also falsifying his nationality. The football body also submitted paperwork to back up their claims. This was however countered by the Gabon Football Federation (Fegafoot) which provided documents to prove that Kanga is eligible to play for Gabon, including a birth certificate. Ruling on the case after an investigation, CAF’s disciplinary committee said; “The proof offered by Fecofa was not convincing nor sufficient to establish identity fraud by Fegafoot.”The disciplinary panel did not notice any irregularities in the eligibility of the player in question and his registration with Caf.”Caf’s disciplinary panel rejects purely and simply the complaint by Fecofa.”

melodyinter.com
