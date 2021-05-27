Cancel
Violent Crimes

28-year-old man killed as armed robbers attack Bayelsa community

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old man identified as Menidin Jacob Odumgele, has been killed after armed robbers attacked Arrietaline community in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. It was gathered that the gang of robbers numbering over 15 and all wearing black, stormed the neighbourhood around 2 am on Wednesday, May 26 and carted away money and other valuables. The gang of robbers were said to have gained access to about two houses after failed attempt to enter others and in the process killed Odumgele. A cousin of the deceased, Mr Misiomasi Ibuku Omieworio, who confirmed the incident said the robbers entered his house, collected money and phones before Odumgele was shot. Meanwhile, one Lucky Awoli Walter has rained curses on the robbers who murdered his friend.”No more, No more, No more, For many thousand years, indeed I will miss your brotherly love you always shown to me. may your gentle soul rest in peace. For everyone who involved in this Act, their days are numbered. if you kill by sword you shall also die by sword, my God will Execute Vengeance to those who murdered Menidin Jacob Odumgele, your Generation shall not go unpunished.” he wrote.

melodyinter.com
