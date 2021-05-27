Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A Transparent Life

By Jon Ochiai
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Shakespeare wrote, “To thine own self be true.” The wisdom of transparency. The possibility of a transparent life. In my own trials and tribulations: Love and forgive mine own self, too. Be kind to others and be kind to me. Have compassion for our humanity. That can more or less constitute a transparent life. At least that’s in the ballpark.

goodmenproject.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Gender Equality#Gender Roles#Design Review Rehearsal#The Design Review#Suwari Waza#Transparent#Transparency#Human Beings#People#Planet Earth#Unresolved Fear#Stereotypes#Aikido Practice#Public Speaking#Today#Childhood#Patreon#Standing Position
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Family Relationshipsprdaily.com

How a family tragedy offered a lesson in transparent communication

Corporations are fertile grounds for spawning great leaders. Some executives make their mark turning around faltering companies. Others rise to the occasion when an unexpected crisis occurs. There are certainly countless additional examples of what defines a great leader. Despite a long career in communications and corporate affairs, my epiphany...
Lifestylesprudge.com

In Good Taste Episode Four: Transparency

It's time for episode four of In Good Taste with Ever Meister—a coffee podcast about marketing, or a marketing podcast about coffee. In this episode, Meister ponders out loud whether price transparency is a two-headed monster: As a business practice, it is a pivotal weapon in the fight for increased equity along the supply chain, but as a marketing asset… could it be more of a liability? And most importantly, to whom?
EnvironmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Q&A: Jane Goodall on COVID, resilience and climate change

Jane Goodall, renowned conservationist and winner of this year’s Templeton Prize, has been a pioneer when it comes to respecting nature and animals. Has the pandemic changed her perspective at all? Goodall joined me for a live interview about the lessons that the animal kingdom can teach us about resilience. Here is a lightly edited transcript of our exchange.
Books & LiteratureForward

Why do we keep turning Holocaust survivor stories into self-help books?

On a recent segment of “The Today Show,” a cadre of well-coiffed hosts discussed the life of Eddie Jaku, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor and the author of “The Happiest Man on Earth,” a memoir about his imprisonment in Auschwitz. Grainy photos of concentration camp prisoners alternated with clips from an interview with Jaku and videos of him reading some of the most stirring lines from his book: “Through all my years I have learned this life can be beautiful, if you make it beautiful.”
Visual Artlodivalleynews.com

Science has always needed art – articles

These days I have reviewed some of the articles that I co-author in physics journals. One of them, from the 1990s, has its drawings and sketches resulting from the interaction between the researcher and the designer, who transferred the initial pencil drawing into fine ink drawings, as required by the editing standards of the time. Physics was derived for an aesthetic discussion of sources and proportions. Another article, younger than 20, drawings and drawings made by authors involved in research with visualization software, which continues to spread and become more complex. Now the aesthetic discussion was between the co-authors, there were no longer designers in the physics departments. Scientific visualizations also won magazine covers, which is often a source of pride for a researcher if his photo becomes a magazine cover. However, when choosing a cover there is always confusion about whether the image is distinguished by its search quality or due to the ascribed aesthetic value. Be that as it may, marketing is behind it.
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Without books, we would not have made it

I read an article the other day about a computer program that writes fiction. You feed it a few lines, tell it the genre – science fiction, horror – and it produces the rest. And it’s not bad at it. It writes in full grammatical sentences; comes up with metaphors and analogies; emulates a writer’s particular style and so on. The author of the article, who seemed a little too thrilled about the existence of this diabolical toy from the depths of Silicon Valley says, at some point, that this “tool” was going to be the “salvation” for writers who dislike writing, which, according to him, is nearly all writers. I want to say to this writer: you are wrong. And to this robot that writes fiction I want to say … well I don’t want to say anything to it because, you know, robots are robots.
SocietyAntiwar.com

The Art of Political Self-Sacrifice

Throughout history, various communities have wondered how to fight back against overwhelming force. Those in control are the masters of war and encourage physical opposition to themselves. They cannot be conquered by traditional physical nor democratic means. In such cases only the unexpected can upset meticulous planning. One strategy that...
CiceroAeon Magazine

What Renaissance?

Renaissance philosophy started in the mid-14th century and saw the flowering of humanism, the rejection of scholasticism and Aristotelianism, the renewal of interest in the ancients, and created the prerequisites for modern philosophy and science. At least, this is the conventional story. But, in fact, there was no Renaissance. It is an invention by historians, a fiction made in order to tell a story – a compelling story about the development of philosophy, but nevertheless a story. In fact, all periodisation is ‘mere’ interpretation. This view is called historiographical nihilism.
Religionsingulart.com

Mother Earth

You carry Mother Earth within you. She is not outside of you. Mother Earth is not just your environment. In that insight of inter-being, it is possible to have real communication with the Earth, which is the highest form of prayer.
Alaska StateLiterary Hub

How Do We Quantify the Elusive Concept of Wasted Time?

We are obsessed with time. The folks over at the Oxford English Dictionary say that the word “time” is the most commonly used noun in the English language, with the word “year” third, while “day” and “week” both make a showing in the top 20. Our fascination with time reflects...
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Why Fiction is So Hard to Write (Well)

It’s because there’s ‘no difference between Charles Dickens and the worst writer in history’. “Fiction is hard to write because you can write anything,” I recently said to my friend Anthony. Anthony, who has written and published several novels, shook his head and laughed. “Fiction’s not hard to write because...
The New Yorker

Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka

Ben Okri joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Rescue Will Begin in Its Own Time,” four short fiction pieces by Franz Kafka, translated from the German by Michael Hofmann, which were published in The New Yorker in June of 2020. Okri is the author of two dozen books of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction, including the novels “The Famished Road,” which won the Booker Prize in 1991, and “The Freedom Artist,” which was published in 2019.
Christoutreachmagazine.com

The Uncomfortable Truth About Resilience

As a rule, we would rather take the path of least resistance, but it truly is the narrow and difficult way that leads to life. Resilience is a good thing. It’s a positive term and something we admire. There’s nothing wrong with or bad about becoming resilient. Of course not.
Books & Literaturepsyche.co

There is nothing so deep as the gleaming surface of the aphorism

Oscar Wilde photographed by Napoleon Sarony, c1882. Photo courtesy the Library of Congress. Neither the sun nor death can be looked at steadily. – from Reflections: Or Sentences and Moral Maxims (1665) by François de La Rochefoucauld (1613-1680) One should never listen. To listen is a sign of indifference to...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Psychology Helps Us Understand Leadership

A successful leader needs to think like a psychologist. Understanding motivation and the dynamics of power are critical psychological processes that impact successful leadership. In a recent interview I was asked why it was important to include psychology in the study of leadership. As a psychologist, I find leadership to...
ScienceWharton

The Power of Nudges: Maya Shankar on Changing People’s Minds

Wharton’s Katy Milkman talks to behavioral scientist Maya Shankar about her career, which has taken her from the White House to her current role as senior director of behavioral economics at Google. When Maya Shankar was a young girl, she never dreamed that she would become senior director of behavioral...
Jobsaddicted2success.com

3 Daily Choices That Create an Optimized Life and Happier Experiences

If you took a good hard look in the mirror and thought about your life, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For too many people, the reality is that you’re not spending your time the way you want to. Too much of your agenda is driven by outside circumstances.