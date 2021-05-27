Cancel
Virginia State

Military couple shot and killed outside their Virginia home

By Wilson Wong
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for a Nissan and its driver after a military couple were shot and killed outside their home in Virginia, authorities said Wednesday. Edward McDaniel, 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, were fatally shot in the 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield, an area just southwest of Washington, D.C., according to Fairfax County Police. Both were military veterans. The husband was an active-duty colonel in the U.S. Army, NBC Washington reported.

www.nbcnews.com
