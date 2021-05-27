‘Hacks’ Episode 6: That Was Really Jean Smart in the Wax Museum Scene
Hacks is a gripping show about the underbelly of comedy, but it’s mostly yet another showcase for the genius talent of Jean Smart. The acting legend plays Deborah Vance, a groundbreaking female comic who is finding herself pushed out of her long-time Vegas residency to make room for younger talent. Deborah’s young agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) sends troubled but gifted writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to Vegas to write for Deborah. The two women immediately dislike each other, but through trading humorous barbs, learn to respect another. Deborah admires Hannah’s wit, while Hannah soon grows to realize what a talent Deborah is.decider.com