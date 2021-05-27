Cancel
Covid-19: Larger capacity Mitec to operate as vaccination centre starting May 31, replacing Manjalara Community Hall and Titiwangsa Stadium

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Mitec) will be operating as a vaccination centre (PPV) starting May 31. Mitec was chosen for its capacity to accommodate large numbers which is also a shift for the vaccination programme being carried out at the Manjalara Community Hall PPV and the Titiwangsa Stadium PPV.

