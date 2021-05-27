Covid-19: Larger capacity Mitec to operate as vaccination centre starting May 31, replacing Manjalara Community Hall and Titiwangsa Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its offices and counters in both Kluang, Johor, as well as Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, from today until further notice after employees at the branches were tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the EPF said the closure followed instructions from the Health Ministry for the management of the premises to conduct disinfection and sanitisation. Meanwhile, the affected employees are under treatment for recovery while contact tracing is currently underway.