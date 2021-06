We’re proud to share the new and improved Social Impact at GitHub website, and we’re really excited to share what our team has been working on!. GitHub’s mission is to advance human progress. Our part in that mission is to leverage the company’s assets in unique and powerful ways that can drive change for nonprofits and the greater social sector. Our world faces significant challenges, such as climate change, racial injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing income inequality. The social sector, including local nonprofits, international development organizations, and foundations are working hard to address them. And they need our help.