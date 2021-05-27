It's a Downton Abbey reunion on the set of The Time Traveller's Wife

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 9. All times are Eastern. Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): After WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, it’s now Loki’s time to shine. Tom Hiddleston reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe character—more specifically, the 2012 Avengers version of a villainous Loki—in this time-traveling crime thriller. After escaping in Avengers: Endgame, this alternate Loki is captured by the bureaucratic organization Time Variance Authority (TVA), which gives him the chance to fix himself and the timeline. Knowing Loki, this assignment should go super smoothly, right? The cast also includes MCU newcomers Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Erika Coleman, and Richard E. Grant. Caroline Siede will recap the six-episode first season every week.