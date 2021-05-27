Cancel
It's a Downton Abbey reunion on the set of The Time Traveller's Wife

tatler.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe played the gutsy housemaid Gwen who leaves service to pursue a career as a secretary, while he was the infamous Turkish diplomat who died in Lady Mary's bed, both in series one of Downton Abbey, but now, Rose Leslie and Theo James are set to be reunited on screen as husband and wife in the new HBO adaptation of The Time Traveller's Wife.

www.tatler.com
