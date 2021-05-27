Relationships or Death

The history of Blackness on this continent is longer and more varied than the version I was taught in school. This article was published online on May 4, 2021. When I was growing up in Conroe, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston, my classmates and I took Texas history twice, in the fourth and seventh grades. We learned about Texas's history in the United States, its previous existence as a republic, and its time as a province of Mexico. Among other things, we were exhorted to "remember the Alamo" and "remember Goliad," famous events in Texas's fight for independence from Mexico. Some other aspects of the state's history were less covered. I didn't need school lessons to tell me that Black people had been enslaved in Texas, but in the early days of my education, the subject was not often mentioned.