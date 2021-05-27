Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Allegri Set To Return As Juventus Head Coach

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassimiliano Allegri is set to return as head coach of Juventus to replace Andrea Pirlo, according to Sky in Italy. Allegri who is expected to sign a contract with Juventus in the next 24 hours, has been out of work since May 2019 when he left the Turin club to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri. […]

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Turin#Complete Sports#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

Not Allegri, Low or Raul: Madrid have faith in Zidane

At Real Madrid they believe that Zidane will continue at the helm. According to 'AS', the RM board haven't been in contact with any of the managers that would like to take over from him, such as Massimiliano Allegri, Joachim Low or Raul. They have faith that the Frenchman will continue as manager.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Why is Massimiliano Allegri not the Tottenham frontrunner for manager?

As with players in the transfer market, we know Daniel Levy and ENIC are not interested in paying a huge sum for the coach that they desire. Given the availability and credentials, the idea that Massimiliano Allegri is not front and center for Tottenham seems strange. Here we try to take a look at Allegri and why Tottenham has not pulled the trigger and why someone else may if the Spurs do not.
SoccerYardbarker

Spanish football morning headlines: Zidane tells dressing room he’s leaving, Allegri an option to take over at Madrid, Barcelona playing for pride and the Pichichi

Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room that he’s leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season according to Marca. A meeting took place last Saturday after Chelsea eliminated Los Blancos from the Champions League, just before they played Sevilla in La Liga. The Frenchman did it after training, delaying the start of his press conference. Zidane has eight days left in charge of Madrid, two games to play to win his third league title.
Soccersportsfinding.com

Allegri to succeed Zidane

Once Zidane's intention to leave the Madrid bench is known when the season ends, it only remains to know who will occupy his position. As AS has learned, at this time the club is debating between the continuation option of Raúl or starting a new project with Massimiliano Allegri. Madrid wanted to be very respectful towards Zidane and, in neither case, neither with Raúl nor with Allegri, had they raised the situation openly. However, in the case of the Italian, this newspaper is in a position to affirm that there have been contacts that anticipated a possible departure from the French. Allegri, who has been withdrawn from the activity for a season by his own decision after his experience at Juventus, was delaying responding to two offers from leading teams in Europe waiting on the Madrid bench.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Real Madrid are keen on bringing in Allegri

Despite Allegri's entourage denying any contact from Real Madrid, the Spanish side consider the Italian coach one of the most likely contenders to take over from Zidane, should he confirm his exit. With the season close to its end - only two games remain in La Liga - Madrid have...
SoccerThe Guardian

Juventus to sack Pirlo and reappoint Allegri as manager

Juventus are to sack Andrea Pirlo as manager and replace him with Massimiliano Allegri. The club has acted after a disappointing season in which they finished fourth in Serie A and went out of the Champions League in the last 16. Allegri was in charge of Juventus from 2014-19, winning...
Soccerwmleader.com

Massimiliano Allegri back as Juventus manager after Andrea Pirlo departure

Just hours after announcing the departure of Andrea Pirlo as manager, Juventus confirmed his replacement. Massimiliano Allegri will make his return to the Turin-based club that he led to five straight Serie A titles and two Champions League finals in his previous stint. Reports in Italy indicate that Allegri has...
Soccer90min.com

The best moments from Massimiliano Allegri's first Juventus reign

Here we are, Massimiliano Allegri has been unveiled as the new Juventus manager...again. The Italian has returned from his two-year hiatus to take over from Andrea Pirlo, and he'll be hoping to replicate some of the unprecedented success he enjoyed during his first reign between 2014 and 2019. Here are...
Soccerq957.com

Soccer-Juventus sack Pirlo after one season, rehire Allegri

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) – Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season and replaced him with Massimiliano Allegri, who returns to Turin for a second spell in charge at the club, the Serie A side said in a statement on Friday. Pirlo was appointed last year with no previous...
SoccerTEAMtalk

Juventus seeking to give Allegri perfect start with ‘dream’ Man Utd raid

A Man Utd talisman has moved into the crosshairs of Juventus who are reportedly aiming to pull off a blockbuster deal to give Massimiliano Allegri an immediate boost. The managerial merry-go-round went into overdrive this week when several major names were moved on on the European front. Zinedine Zidane left his post at Real Madrid, while Antonio Conte departed from Inter despite the Nerazzurri breaking Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the Serie A crown.
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Reports: Juventus plan to extend Alvaro Morata’s loan for another season

It wasn’t so long ago that there looked to be a legitimate possibility that Alvaro Morata, a man who very much enjoys life at Juventus and in the city of Turin, could be ending his return to the club after all of one season on loan. It wasn’t any fault of his own, with the second €10 million option for a season on loan viewed as a stretch during the club’s current financial crunch.