Museum Exhibits in Houston This Month: June 2021
Grab a last look or first glimpse at opening and closing museum exhibits and installations throughout Greater Houston in June 2021. This month, scale through the organic walkway of Ernesto Neto at MFAH; tour through the artwork of local and regional artists in an annual Big Show; explore the work of a Houston-based artist at the Blaffer Art Museum; get a final look at a large-scale sculpture at the Menil Collection; and much more.365thingsinhouston.com