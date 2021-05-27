Cancel
Potter County, PA

McKean, Potter counties record new cases of COVID-19

By JOELLEN WANKEL jwankel@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Wednesday’s coronavirus totals increased for two counties while staying the same for the other two in The Era’s coverage area. One new case has been reported in McKean County and three new cases in Potter County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday. Elk and Cameron counties had the same totals as reported Tuesday.

