Kay Unger Talks Sotheby’s Sales, Helping Emerging Artists and the Power of Art
For her next act, Kay Unger is amplifying the ageless power of art to connect and inspire people creatively. This MO is not new terrain for the Kay Unger Design president and Parsons Board of Governors member. Entwining education with opportunity has been at the root of her career for decades. This month she is selling select pieces of art at Sotheby’s and some of the proceeds will support programs that support up-and-coming artists of color.wwd.com