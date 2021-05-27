Kay Unger Talks Sotheby’s Sales, Helping Emerging Artists and the Power of Art

Scoring another big win in the NFT department, Christie’s just managed to sell $3,377,500 worth of NFTs that were created in collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation. The five unique NFTs were versions of digital artwork Warhol made in the 1980s, and which were recovered from floppy discs in 2014 that had been rendered obsolete. According to Artdaily, the sale attracted essentially equal participation from new participants in the auction world from the cryptocurrency community and established Christie’s clients who normally only bid on physical artworks. Each of the NFTs were personally minted by the Andy Warhol Foundation, and no other NFTs will be minted from these particular Warhol artworks.