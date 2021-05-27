Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Fashion find of the week: American Eagle launches limited-edition sustainble jeans collection

By Sara Bauknecht
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Eagle is on a mission to become more environmentally responsible — one pair of pants at a time. The Pittsburgh-headquartered clothing retailer launched this month a limited-edition collection of jeans made by following the guidelines of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Project. It outlines requirements for durability, material health, recyclability and traceability of denim jeans that more than 70 brands, including American Eagle, have agreed to follow to cut back on waste and negative environmental impact.

