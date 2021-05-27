Cancel
Manchester City confirm that Celtic candidate Enzo Maresca has joined Italian side

By Euan Davidson
67hailhail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic managerial candidate Enzo Maresca has left Manchester City to join Parma. Two days ago, we shared that Maresca was having talks with the sleeping Italian giants. Having suffered relegation to Serie B, the historically troubled club are moving in a new direction. That direction, it turns out, involves the Man City Elite Development coach, who was reportedly on Celtic’s wish list to replace Neil Lennon.

www.67hailhail.com
