Manchester City confirm that Celtic candidate Enzo Maresca has joined Italian side

West Bromwich Albion will be trying to fight off relegation from the English Premier League as the club takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday as the race to escape the bottom of the standings continues. West Brom currently sits in 19th place and faces an 11 point gap between themselves and safety as we hit the final stretch of the season. The club pulled off back-to-back wins recently, including a 5-2 victory over Chelsea. But in the last two matches, the club has walked away with a draw and a loss. Matheus Pereira has led the scoring attack for them this season. On the other side, Wolves have been stuck in the middle of the standings all season, currently sitting in 12th place. After winning back-to-back games, the club was stung with a 4-0 loss to Burnley.