Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

PODCAST: Alton Aviation Analyst Talks Asia Pacific Region Airlines, COVID and Connectivity

By Woodrow Bellamy III
aviationtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Connected Aircraft Podcast, Joshua Ng, director of Alton Aviation Consultancy joins to provide some perspective on the state of the commercial airline industry in the Asia Pacific region, among other topics. Alton Aviation Consultancy is an independent advisory firm that has advised some of the...

www.aviationtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Airlines#Airline Industry#Asia Travel#Asia Pacific#Commercial Aircraft#Covid#Bloomberg#The Business Times#Wbellamy Accessintel Com#Connectivity#Passenger Air Travel#Aircraft Manufacturers#Market#Europe#Demand#Investors#Revenue#Publications#Twitter Wbellamyiiiac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Industryicotodaymagazine.com

Global Charter Flight Market Top Manufacturers: VistaJet, Luxaviation, Jet Aviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets etc.

The recently added research report has been meticulously conceived and presented to render a pin-point analytical review of the current market conditions. This intensive research report on Global Charter Flight Market has been recently added to the burgeoning repository to evaluate the market growth forces on a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted approach. This well-conceived research report presentation portrays market dynamics through the entire growth tenure, 2020-26.
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

A-Pac airlines carry 1.1 million passengers in April: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): Asia Pacific airlines carried just 1.1 million international passengers in April as international passenger demand continues to linger at the significantly depressed volumes seen since a year ago, preliminary traffic figures released by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) show. Although this was...
Aerospace & Defensenewsinpaphos.com

Why Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market fastest growth segment should surprise us?

The latest 133+ page survey report on Global Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, United States, Canada & Mexico. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Commercial Aerospace Avionics market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Garmin, Mitsubishi, GE, Thales, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins & Northrop Grumman.
WorldUN News Centre

Amidst COVID surge, Asia-Pacific region needs ‘immediate and stronger support’

With the coronavirus still raging in many parts of the world, the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, warned on Tuesday of vaccine shortages, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, and urged “immediate and stronger support” for the global COVAX initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, “including for refugees and asylum-seekers”. “This...
Retaileuromonitor.com

Luxury Spending in Asia Pacific Beyond Coronavirus: Key Strategies for the Future

A version of this article originally appeared in Retail in Asia. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic has had a serious impact on the global luxury market. According to Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods 2021 edition, the global market shrunk by 15% in value in 2020. Personal luxury (seven categories in total,...
Aerospace & Defenseatoallinks.com

Commercial Aircraft Market to Grow at 8.89% CAGR by 2026 | TechSci Research

Continuously evolving passenger demand for air travel to drive the Global Commercial Aircraft market through 2026. According to TechSci Research report “Global Commercial Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft) By Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboprop), By Application (Passenger Aircraft, Freighter Aircraft), By End Use (Government, Private Sector) and By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, Global Commercial Aircraft Market is estimated to reach around USD190 Billion by 2026 in terms of value. Growth in the Commercial Aircraft Market is driven by thriving tourism and travel Industry, and continuously evolving technology. The increase in income and improving living standards of the people as well as growing tourism organizations across the globe is booming the demand for tourism and travel industry.
Aerospace & Defensenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Commercial Aircraft Next-Gen Avionics Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2020, Coming Years

“The Commercial Aircraft Next-Gen Avionics Market Has Observed Unceasing Growth In The Last Few Years And Is Estimated To Grow Even More During The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026.”. The Global Commercial Aircraft Next-Gen Avionics Market report by Globalmarketers.Biz sets out the production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross, market share,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly drop as aviation demand struggles

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting their first weekly decline in over two months, as hopes for the region's aviation demand recovery were dampened by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 15 cents to $5.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest level since April 28. The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have shed nearly 15% this week, the steepest weekly drop since March 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite the persistent weakness in Asia Pacific airlines' seat capacity due to coronavirus restrictions, the regional jet fuel market is getting some support from arbitrage shipments to the West, where demand is recovering comparatively faster, market watchers said. "The Asian jet fuel spot market could see a lift if the upcoming summer travel season in the U.S. and Europe proves to be busy," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research, said in weekly note. "Preliminary data – stock of excess accumulated savings and UK summer travel bookings – suggest that there is a lot of 'pent-up demand' for travel and that travellers may have fewer reservations about returning to the skies." Some forecasts released this week by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and industry consultancy Tourism Economics showed people are eager to travel both in the short and long-term. This year's global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 52% of the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019, and further recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the forecasts showed. "The damage of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt for years to come, but all indications are that people have retained their need and desire to travel... Any possibility for borders to re-open is met with an instant surge in bookings," the IATA said in a statement. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 8.5% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended May 27, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA jumped 21.8% this week to 1.2 million tonnes, a level not seen since November last year. - Jet fuel stocks have gained amid a rise in imports triggered by traders stocking up ahead of peak summer demand, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand offset concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.77 0.59 0.82 72.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.42 -0.21 9.50 -2.21 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.98 0.6 0.83 72.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.2 9.95 -2.01 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.09 0.57 0.79 72.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.1 -0.23 12.30 -1.87 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.24 0.71 0.95 74.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 -0.09 -64.29 0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.46 1.02 1.43 71.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.24 0.14 -36.84 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

Hawaiian Airlines Terminates Ohana Regional Subsidiary

Amid Hawaiian Airlines’ signs of promise with its newly launched mainland United States services, the airline plans to terminate a less promising portion of its regional intra-island offering. After several years of operations, Hawaiian Airlines’ regional subsidiary, ‘Ohana, will shutter its operations permanently, after temporarily suspending passenger services in January 2021.
Aerospace & Defensepsrc.org

Regional Aviation Baseline Study complete

The Regional Aviation Baseline Study has been completed and is now available. In addition to the final study and executive summary, supporting materials on the website include an overview presentation, stakeholder engagement report and three working papers on related research topics. The study projects demand for take-offs and landings in...
Retailworldpropertyjournal.com

Asia Pacific Commercial Property Markets Slowly Rebounding Post Covid

According to CBRE's latest MarketView and Investment Trends research, the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination programs and an improving economic outlook contributed to a steady increase in commercial property leasing and capital markets activity in Asia Pacific in Q1 2021. However, the recovery remains uneven across the region, with the momentum...
Energy Industryrenewableenergymagazine.com

Onyx InSight opens new China office to accelerate growth in Asia-Pacific

China will account for almost a third of the global wind market in the 2020s and is projected to install more wind capacity than the next five largest markets combined. To support this growth, the Chinese wind sector will need to invest in a robust, globally-proven aftermarket services infrastructure. Advanced data analytics to deliver substantial efficiency gains are a crucial foundation for continued competitiveness across the market, particularly as China accelerates its net zero ambitions.
IndustryAviation Week

IATA regional VP optimistic for African airline growth

For decades, air travel in Africa has been expensive and difficult. A combination of restrictive visa regimes, protectionist policies, expensive aviation fuel and governments’ predilection for treating the industry as a cash cow have restrained airline growth. That may be about to change, IATA’s new... IATA regional VP optimistic for...
Economybakingbusiness.com

ChickP expanding in Asia-Pacific region

REHOVOT, Israel — ChickP Protein, Ltd. has announced plans to add a new office in Singapore, a move the company said will better position it to meet the rapidly growing demand for plant-based products in the Asia-Pacific region. The new location will include a warehouse to help alleviate logistical bottlenecks.