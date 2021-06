Must be a Robinson resident and show proof with the most current water bill. There is also a roll-off dumpster on-site where you can drop off non-hazardous materials. The charge is $10 per trip. City staff will not be available to help place bulk items in the containers so make sure to bring enough help to get items in the 40-yard roll-off. Note: A 40-yard roll-off is about 8 feet tall.