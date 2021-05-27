Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing will pay $17 million settlement over MAX, NG planes – FAA

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co will pay $17 million in penalties under a Federal Aviation Administration settlement after the planemaker installed equipment on 759 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were not approved, the FAA said on Thursday. The FAA added that Boeing had submitted 178 Boeing 737...

