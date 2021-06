Depression is a state of low mood and aversion to activity. It can also be said as loss of interest towards some activity even though they can carry out with the daily routine, but it will be difficult to have the interest to do the activities. Depression can affect the thoughts of people, behavior, motivation, feeling, happiness, and a sense of well-being. The core cause for this disorder is said to be anhedonia, which is nothing but a person who loses motivation or interest in doing a certain activity that they feel happy about or finds pleasure in it. The common symptoms of this disorder are mood disorders such as major depressive disorder or dysthymia.