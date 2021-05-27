Toronto Maple Leafs: The Importance of Depth Scoring In the Playoffs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are one game away from defeating the Montreal Canadians in a playoff series for the first time since 1967. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing hard all series and looked more than determined to win it for Johnny Toronto. The Leafs goal scorers in game 4 included Nylander, Galchenyk, Spezza, and Thornton. The Leafs top line did not register a point which has been a rarity for the team over the course of the Leafs season.