Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Effects of nanoplastics on Canadian and Guadeloupean oysters

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Oysters' exposure to plastics is concerning, particularly because these materials can accumulate and release metals which are then absorbed by the molluscs. According to a recent study published in the journal Chemosphere, the combined presence of nanoplastics and arsenic affects the biological functions of oysters. This study was conducted by the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Québec City and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the University of Bordeaux in France.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Research#Research Scientists#Guadeloupean#Chemosphere#Inrs#Master#Isognomon#Cnrs#Canada Research Chairs#Varennes#Armand Frappier#Anr#Nanoplastics#Canadian Oysters#Caribbean Oysters#Farmed Oysters#Molecular Impacts#Biological Tissues#Dietary Exposure#Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Canada
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study to explore the health risks of nanoplastics

Nanoplastics--tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye--may exert an effect on nervous, immune, and reproductive systems of humans. To further explore this issue, Professor Daniel G. Cyr of Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has received funding through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) and Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) Plastics science for a cleaner future funding opportunity. The study will be among the first to address this issue.
WildlifeEurekAlert

URI scientists discover function of microbes living in oysters

KINGSTON, R.I. - June 3, 2021 - Scientists from the University of Rhode Island have taken the first steps toward understanding the function of microbes that live on and in Eastern oysters, which may have implications for oyster health and the management of oyster reefs and aquaculture facilities. "Marine invertebrates...
ChemistryScience Daily

Solving the structural mystery of glass

Glass is one of the most common subjects we see every day, but the detailed structure of this non-metallic and non-liquid material has always been a major mystery in science. A research team co-led by scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully discovered that the amorphous and crystalline metallic glass have the same structural building blocks. And it is the connectivity between these blocks that distinguishes the crystalline and amorphous states of the material. The findings shed light on the understanding of glass structure.
WildlifeScience Daily

Diverse fossil flora from 400 million year ago

The analysis of very old plant fossils discovered in South Africa and dating from the Lower Devonian period documents the transition from barren continents to the green planet we know today. Cyrille Prestianni, a palaeobotanist at the EDDy Lab at the University of Liège (Belgium), participated in this study, the results of which have just been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers develop guide to measure evolution of plants that benefit from others

Plants that facilitate the survival and reproduction of other species can also make them evolve, something that has been ignored in most studies on the subject. Researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA), together with scientists from Mexico and Switzerland, have established a guide to study the evolutionary changes of plants that benefit from other plants.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Researchers use a unique approach to document the diet of Neanderthals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they travelled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia.
WildlifeHakai Magazine

Ancient Gardens Persist in British Columbia’s Forests

Imagine traveling back hundreds of years and finding your way up a salmon-spawning river in British Columbia to a small village. You walk into the trees and find yourself in a patch of forest dramatically different from the conifer growth around it. Small fruit and nut trees form the canopy, and there are clusters of berry bushes and cleared paths. The forest floor hosts tended herbs used for food and medicine. One child carefully peels moss from the bark of a pruned crab apple tree; another clears the ground next to a salmonberry bush.
EurekAlert

Discovery of the oldest plant fossils on the African continent!

The analysis of very old plant fossils discovered in South Africa and dating from the Lower Devonian period documents the transition from barren continents to the green planet we know today. Cyrille Prestianni, a palaeobotanist at the EDDy Lab at the University of Liège (Belgium), participated in this study, the results of which have just been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
WildlifePhys.org

New research shows that Siberian Neanderthals ate both plants and animals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they traveled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An international research team led by Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher of excellence at the University of Valencia, published today in the Journal of Human Evolution the first attempt to document the diet of a Neanderthal through a unique combination of stable isotope analysis and identification of plant micro-remnants in an individual.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

What Do Oyster-Dwelling Microbes Do?

Scientists from the University of Rhode Island have taken the first steps toward understanding the function of microbes that live on and in Eastern oysters, which may have implications for oyster health and the management of oyster reefs and aquaculture facilities. "Marine invertebrates like oysters, corals and sponges have a...
WildlifeNature.com

Development of a time-series shotgun metagenomics database for monitoring microbial communities at the Pacific coast of Japan

Although numerous metagenome, amplicon sequencing-based studies have been conducted to date to characterize marine microbial communities, relatively few have employed full metagenome shotgun sequencing to obtain a broader picture of the functional features of these marine microbial communities. Moreover, most of these studies only performed sporadic sampling, which is insufficient to understand an ecosystem comprehensively. In this study, we regularly conducted seawater sampling along the northeastern Pacific coast of Japan between March 2012 and May 2016. We collected 213 seawater samples and prepared size-based fractions to generate 454 subsets of samples for shotgun metagenome sequencing and analysis. We also determined the sequences of 16S rRNA (n = 111) and 18S rRNA (n = 47) gene amplicons from smaller sample subsets. We thereafter developed the Ocean Monitoring Database for time-series metagenomic data (http://marine-meta.healthscience.sci.waseda.ac.jp/omd/), which provides a three-dimensional bird’s-eye view of the data. This database includes results of digital DNA chip analysis, a novel method for estimating ocean characteristics such as water temperature from metagenomic data. Furthermore, we developed a novel classification method that includes more information about viruses than that acquired using BLAST. We further report the discovery of a large number of previously overlooked (TAG)n repeat sequences in the genomes of marine microbes. We predict that the availability of this time-series database will lead to major discoveries in marine microbiome research.
ChemistryPhys.org

New research suggests mineral nanoparticles as ubiquitous enzyme mimetics in Earth systems

Globally, the Earth system has thousands of terragrams (Tg) (1 Tg = 1012g) of mineral nanoparticles moving around the planet each year. These mineral nanoparticles are ubiquitously distributed throughout the atmosphere, oceans, waters, soils, in and/or on most living organisms, and even within proteins such as ferritin. In natural environments, mineral nanozymes can be produced by two pathways: 'top down' and 'bottom up' processes. Specifically, the weathering or human-promoted breakdown of bulk materials can result in nanomaterials directly (a top-down process), or nanomaterials can grow from precursors through crystallization, reaction, or biological roles (a bottom-up process).
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Oyster Shell Materials

The OSTRA alternative material is a sustainable ceramic-like material made from oyster shells that intends to close the loop in a circular economy. The bio-based material, developed by design student Jane Echard, reduces toxic landfill waste by collecting oyster shells that would otherwise be discarded. The OSTRA alternative material maintains a sustainable life cycle for these collected shells through the engagement of scientists, manufacturers, farmers, and restaurateurs in the production process. This circularity allows all parts of the oyster to be used, ultimately benefiting both the local economies involved and the environment.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

CityU scientists make a breakthrough towards solving the structural mystery of glass

Glass is one of the most common subjects we see every day, but the detailed structure of this non-metallic and non-liquid material has always been a major mystery in science. A research team co-led by scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully discovered that the amorphous and crystalline metallic glass have the same structural building blocks. And it is the connectivity between these blocks that distinguishes the crystalline and amorphous states of the material. The findings shed light on the understanding of glass structure.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.