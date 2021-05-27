Cancel
Mediaset investors agree to scrap loyalty share scheme

MILAN (Reuters) – Mediaset shareholders on Thursday agreed to ditch a loyalty share scheme at the Italian broadcaster as part of a wider agreement struck earlier in May to end a years-long dispute with its second-largest investor, French media group Vivendi. Mediaset had proposed to axe the scheme, which rewards...

