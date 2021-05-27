Cancel
Steps taken for Martinsville to revert to a town within Henry County

By BILL WYATT Martinsville Bulletin
Daily Progress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSVILLE — The city of Martinsville and Henry County have an agreement for Martinsville to revert to a town within the county. During a joint meeting Wednesday evening, Martinsville city councilors voted 5-0 in favor of the memorandum of understanding, while Henry supervisors approved the measure on a 4-2 vote. The agreement is not legally binding but does express in writing a willingness of the parties to proceed.

