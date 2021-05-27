EXO-Ls believe that each of the EXO members ended up on different planets in their comeback teaser images, after being separated in the 'Power' MV

E'LAST is only days away from their latest comeback!. On September 27 KST, the E Entertainment rookie boy group unveiled their second music video teaser for "Dark Dream" the title track off of their single album of the same name. For the clip, the group combines their princely visuals with a dramatic setting and stunning orchestral background music, likely giving fans a taste of what they will hear when the full single drops.

