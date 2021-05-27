EXO-Ls believe that each of the EXO members ended up on different planets in their comeback teaser images, after being separated in the 'Power' MV
With EXO's special album comeback just around the corner, EXO-Ls are more excited than ever to see the boy group's unbelievably complex, space adventure storyline continue. After the recent release of EXO's individual 'Don't Fight The Feeling' concept images, titled 'EP.1 Emergency Landing', sleuthing fans have gone to work trying to puzzle out what's happening in each teaser.www.allkpop.com
