The state of NFL coaching is actually quite good. The best continue to change with the times while the worst are no longer getting recycled. Teams now hunt for the next Sean McVay instead of becoming John Fox’s fourth employer. Coaches have never had more information at their disposal, and they are making use of it, designing smarter passing attacks and cutting down on mindless rushes. On defense, there is a growing understanding that, yes, stopping the pass is more important than the run. There are still bad coaches, but they are considerably better than their counterparts from even 10 years ago.