Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hungarian villager gives swallows a haven in tough times

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

TAMASI, Hungary (Reuters) – A Hungarian man has created over 400 nests for swallows on his house in a decade-long effort to attract the migrating birds, whose numbers are dwindling because of climate change and pesticide use. Swallows, whose annual appearance in European skies is a harbinger of summer, eat...

kdal610.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide#Climate Change#Migrating Birds#Insects#Reuters#Swallows#Brown Nests#Southern Hungary#Tiny Holes#Ready Made Nests#Man#European Skies#Swallow Numbers#Ornithology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
News Break
Pets
Related
Europematadornetwork.com

This underwater Italian village just resurfaced for the first time in 70 years

If you haven’t heard of the Italian city of Curon, it’s probably because it’s been submerged underwater for the past 70 years. The village, located in the province of South Tyrol, was home to hundreds of residents before being flooded by a hydroelectric plant and the unification of two nearby lakes in 1950, resulting in the creation of Lake Resia. Now that the lake is being drained for maintenance, Curon has finally emerged, and tourists are able to see it for the first time in seven decades.
Travelcampuslately.com

Most Hungarians are planning to take a domestic trip this year

Seven out of ten travel in Hungary this year, according to a survey by the Hungarian Tourism Agency by the End of the Century Foundation. Three-quarters of the respondents traveled in the summer, most of them to Lake Balaton, the Matra Bock District, or around Budapest. Hygiene precautions will stay with us for some time to come, and the promise of one-on-one destination remains crucial.
Pharmaceuticalsbalkaninsight.com

A Summer Headache for Hungarians: Where to Go with Eastern vaccines?

Prime Minister Orban’s headlong rush to approve and inoculate Hungarians with vaccines from Russia and China is in danger of backfiring. With the summer season approaching, concerns are growing in Hungary over free movement in Europe being restricted for some. And Hungarians might not be among the lucky ones. The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Hungarian government eyes majority stake in Budapest Airport

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government aims to start talks on acquiring a majority stake in Hungary's main international airport in Budapest, it said on Friday, saying its privatisation had been against the country's "strategic interests". Earlier the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported that the Orban government, which has expanded state...
Animalsbedlamfarm.com

Good Mothers. A Duck Story And A Swallow Mom

Some of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in my time in the country is the courage and love of animal mothers. Yesterday, we almost lost a duck and her ducklings right in front of me while I was driving. Living amidst human beings, animal mothers often have to be...
Sciencesapiens.org

What Makes Injections Hard to Swallow?

If you’re watching a news show or reading a magazine article about vaccine hesitancy, you might find your program interspersed with advertisements for prescription medications: beguiling ads of cheerful, energetic people promising relief from everything from arthritis to late-stage cancer. The juxtaposition seems completely illogical: How did some people develop...
ScienceEurekAlert

Extreme CO2 greenhouse effect heated up the young Earth

Very high atmospheric CO2 levels can explain the high temperatures on the still young Earth three to four billion years ago. At the time, our Sun shone with only 70 to 80 per cent of its present intensity. Nevertheless, the climate on the young Earth was apparently quite warm because there was hardly any glacial ice. This phenomenon is known as the 'paradox of the young weak Sun.' Without an effective greenhouse gas, the young Earth would have frozen into a lump of ice. Whether CO2, methane, or an entirely different greenhouse gas heated up planet Earth is a matter of debate among scientists. New research by Dr Daniel Herwartz of the University of Cologne, Professor Dr Andreas Pack of the University of Göttingen, and Professor Dr Thorsten Nagel of the University of Aarhus (Denmark) now suggests that high CO2 levels are a plausible explanation. This would also solve another geoscientific problem: ocean temperatures that were apparently too high. The article "A CO2 greenhouse efficiently warmed the early Earth and decreased seawater 18O/16O before the onset of plate tectonics" appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Boats & Watercraftssportfishingmag.com

How to Choose a Fishing Kayak

To choose which fishing kayak would work best for you, consider first how you want to move through the water. Paddle, pedal and power kayaks all have their advantages and challenges. Here are some details about each to help you choose the best kayak. Why You Need a Motorized Kayak.
Wildlifetomahawkleader.com

Natural Connections: Two Colors of Warblers

Naturalist/Education Director, Cable Natural History Museum. Bee-buzzzzzz. From my parents’ deck overlooking their hilltop of restored prairie and ravines of brushy woods in the Driftless Area of northeast Iowa, the buzzy call of a bird cut through the much sweeter cacophony of orioles, grosbeaks, and cardinals. The quality of the...
Animalsthehighlandsun.com

Made in Britain: Sustainable pet foods brand, Beco

George Bramble, founder of pet food brand Beco, explains why sustainability and the environment is at the very heart of his business. Tell us about your business and the inspiration behind it?. I grew up surrounded by dogs and spent most of my childhood holidays outdoors in the Outer Hebrides....
Beauty & Fashionhobbyfarms.com

Exploring The Benefits And Features Of Reel Mowers

A farmer can never have too many lawn mowers. In addition to keeping things looking tidy, they’re important for maintaining yards, fields and pastures in optimum condition. String trimmers, riding mowers, brush hogs … they all have their places and purposes. A Manual Machine. But what about a good old-fashioned...
GardeningPosted by
The Independent

11 best bedroom plants that help to purify the air

Our homes have taken on new significance over the last year and as such, it’s been necessary to find ways to brighten up and refresh the space. Enter, plants – an easy, low cost and aesthetically pleasing way to bring some natural lightness into your home.The benefits of plants go far beyond their looks, with indoor greenery known to boost our mood, reduce anxiety and increase productivity. This in turn means they’re great for bedrooms – helping you to relax before your head hits the pillow.“Green is a colour our brain finds naturally soothing, so bringing a few plants into...
ScienceEurekAlert

World's lakes losing oxygen rapidly as planet warms

TROY, N.Y. -- Oxygen levels in the world's temperate freshwater lakes are declining rapidly -- faster than in the oceans -- a trend driven largely by climate change that threatens freshwater biodiversity and drinking water quality. Research published today in Nature found that oxygen levels in surveyed lakes across the...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

Water, water everywhere in Oklahoma

We have plenty of experience dealing with drought and not enough water in Oklahoma; however, we don’t normally have to deal with too much water. Another problem with all the rain is that I get all the weeds pulled, it rains, and I have more weeds. There are weeds this year that I have never seen before. They probably floated in on the runoff from so much rain.
WildlifeEos

Species of Feces Help Phytoplankton Feed Itself

Whales and penguins may be magnets for tourists visiting the Southern Hemisphere, but phytoplankton should be the real draw—these waterborne plants anchor marine food chains. However, phytoplankton have an Achilles’ heel: They rely on iron, a nutrient that’s downright scarce in many parts of the world’s oceans. Now, researchers working...
AnimalsNew York Post

Endangered parrot lives in mountains to avoid people: study

Birds of a feather flock together — far away from society. Researchers have found reason to believe that the kea — a large, endangered parrot species — once lived among humans before moving away from people and into New Zealand’s mountains. In a study published last month in the journal...
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

Beer Byproduct Mixed With Manure To Produce a Pesticide

A productive lettuce yield following the researchers' new biodisinfestation method. Credit: Maite Gandariasbeitia et al. The use of many chemical fumigants in agriculture have been demonstrated to be harmful to human health and the environment and therefore banned from use. Now, in an effort to reduce waste from the agricultural...