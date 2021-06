England boss Gareth Southgate looks ahead to the Euro 2020. What is England’s approach to winning, and beating the top nations?. “We’ve got to go into big games with a very positive mindset. We know that we can hurt teams. We’ve got players who can score goals, and we know we don’t concede many. We’re an improving team that are going to get better over the next few years. When you look at the age of youngsters like Declan Rice, Mason Mount etc and the team that was on the pitch in the autumn – 19-year-olds, 17-year-olds, several 20 and 21-year-olds – the future is so exciting, but what we’ve got to do is make sure we’re getting results and progressing now, as well.”