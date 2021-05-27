Cancel
Leyna Bloom Arrives By Way of ‘Port Authority’

By Kristen Tauer
Spring 2021 is shaping up to be Leyna Bloom’s season. In March, it was announced that the model and actress would be the first trans woman of color to be featured in the pages of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, which hits newsstands in July. In early May, she appeared in the final season of “Pose,” and is closing out the month with the release of “Port Authority,” her debut leading film role.

