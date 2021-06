Our governor and his supporters seem intent on maintaining a version of history that doesn’t challenge their views. They seem to want our schools to teach only the facts they agree with — facts that paint our history and our forefathers only in a glowing, heroic light. This is not patriotism. We can still love America and tell the truth of our history and the truth is, we did some great, and some not so great things. What is so scary about teaching that? I teach my son that the founding fathers were brilliant men, but also flawed individuals like most of us. I teach him that the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights are amazing documents, but that when written, the rights they covered were primarily reserved for white men like the authors of these documents. What is wrong with teaching both sides, the good and the bad? What is wrong with the truth?