Design your own Rolls-Royce with new Coachbuild division

Throughout its long history, it’s safe to say that no two Rolls-Royces have ever been completely identical. Granted, there are the occasional special order from clients like the Hong Kong’s Peninsula Hotel, which ordered 14 examples of the long-wheelbase Phantom back in 2006 as guest transportation, but traditionally a Rolls-Royce is intended to be a place where a customer can go wild with personalisation. ‘Standard’ cars are offered in practically limitless combinations of colour and trim (44,000 paint colours, no less), while the company also has a dedicated Bespoke department (great minds think alike) that brings craftspeople, designers and even artists on board to inject unique components into a car, be it a particular material, a piece of marquetry, or even hand-painted silk upholstery.