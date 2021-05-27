Cancel
Longview, TX

After brief respite, storms back in Longview forecast

By From staff reports
Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief respite from soggy weather — perfect for a trip to the park — thunderstorms again are in the Longview-area forecast. Partly cloudy skies are expected today before skies give way to thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s today and Friday before falling...

Longview, TX
#Respite#Memorial Day#Storms#Weather Reports#Falling Skies#Thunderstorms Friday#Thunderstorms Returns#Cloudy Skies#Soggy Weather#Lows#Today#Staff Reports
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * From this afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 5.8 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 11.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue rising to 15.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding will slowly decrease, however, the creek will remain above flood stage for several more days.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 27.7 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Beckville is expected to rise to a crest of 27.7 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding on the reach of the Sabine River from the Tatum through Beckville and DeBerry areas with flooded boat ramps, gas and petroleum wells, and even some low area cabins.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 16 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Easton, Scottsville, Chalk Hill, Darco, Stewart and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Upshur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN UPSHUR AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Harleton, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater and Judson.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Berryville, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield and Noonday.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lindale to near Chandler to near Bullard to near Reese to near Palestine to 7 miles northwest of Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Rusk, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, New Salem, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown and Reese. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR HARRISON...PANOLA...SOUTHEASTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Karnack to 10 miles south of Marshall to near Beckville to Minden to Sacul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Carthage, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Minden, Easton, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Scottsville, Gary City, Nesbitt, Darco and Fairplay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sabine River Near Gladewater. * From Wednesday morning until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Gladewater is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 28.9 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, expect flooded trails, pathways, and boat ramps. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.