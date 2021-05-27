After brief respite, storms back in Longview forecast

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 27.7 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Beckville is expected to rise to a crest of 27.7 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding on the reach of the Sabine River from the Tatum through Beckville and DeBerry areas with flooded boat ramps, gas and petroleum wells, and even some low area cabins.